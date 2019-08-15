Real Estate Developer Ducks TCPA Suit Over Marketing Texts

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida woman couldn't show that real estate investment company CA Ventures was behind unwanted text messages promoting a Miami apartment building, a federal judge said Thursday in dismissing the case. Brittany Cortazar didn't provide any proof to rebut CA Ventures' sworn statement that it doesn't own or operate the building that was the subject of the texts, Judge Ursula Ungaro said in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act case. Because Cortazar couldn't show that CA Ventures was the right party to sue, the court didn't have jurisdiction over the case, the order said. "[Cortazar] swears to no facts showing that defendant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS