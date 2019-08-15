Ex-Paskenta Leaders Plead Guilty To Stealing Tribal Funds

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Three former leaders of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians pled guilty Thursday to criminal fraud, tax fraud and evasion charges for their participation in a scheme that defrauded the tribe of millions of dollars, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California announced. John A. Crosby, 56; Ines S. Crosby, 76; and Leslie A. Lohse, 64, all entered guilty pleas for their roles in a scheme that saw them use tribal money to fund luxury trips to Hawaii and destinations in Africa and South America, as well as to pay for property and vehicles, among other expenses, prosecutors...

