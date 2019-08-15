FERC Rate Reforms Mean More Data Collection For Cos.

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- In a pair of rulemaking orders issued July 18, 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revised its regulations and policies for obtaining and maintaining authority to sell wholesale energy, capacity and ancillary services at negotiated, market-based rates. In Order No. 860, FERC announced the creation of a new “relational database” that will tag and track market-based rate sellers’ affiliates and ultimate upstream owners. The database will rely on new data collection requirements to be implemented by Feb. 1, 2021. Separately, in Order No. 861, FERC revised its regulations to relieve market-based rate sellers operating within organized markets from the requirement to...

