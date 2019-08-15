Walgreens Workers Seek OK Of $1.15M Wage Statement Deal

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Walgreens workers asked a California federal court Thursday for initial approval of a $1.15 million settlement that will end claims the pharmacy giant failed to provide some of its workers with wage statements listing the total hours they'd worked, a violation of federal labor law. Former Walgreens employee Johnny Ramirez claimed in his putative class action that he got wage statements that only listed the number of hours he worked at a shift premium, a rate usually paid to employees who work less desirable hours. Without knowing the total numbers he worked, Ramirez alleged "he cannot ascertain whether the hours worked for...

