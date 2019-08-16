7th Circ. Won't Revive HUD Atty's Work Accommodation Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to revive a former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development employee's suit accusing her supervisors of violating the Rehabilitation Act by not reasonably accommodating her post-surgery needs and limiting her ability to work from home. U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Y. Scudder Jr., writing for a unanimous panel on Thursday, said HUD officials had worked to accommodate Elisa Yochim's needs — including her requests to work from home — after her November 2012 carpal tunnel surgery on her right hand, affirming the lower court's decision to grant summary judgment in favor of the government. The law...

