Attys Look To Justices For Clarity On Foreign Discovery Law

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Uncertainty over whether federal courts can order parties to cough up evidence for private arbitration abroad may prompt a U.S. Supreme Court showdown on an obscure federal statute that's become the "weapon of choice" for litigants pursuing evidence for use in foreign proceedings. Twenty years ago, very few lawyers knew about Section 1782 of the U.S. code, which allows federal courts to order entities in their district to turn over evidence to be used in proceedings before "a foreign or international tribunal" at the request of "any interested person." That began to change in 2004, however, when the U.S. Supreme Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS