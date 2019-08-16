Mich. Gets Win Over Tribe In Fight Over State Boundary

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians cannot get recognition of their reservation boundaries from the state of Michigan, a federal judge has ruled, saying an 1855 treaty set aside land land for individual allotments, not a reservation. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney, granting summary judgment to the state Thursday, said that when looking at the terms of the treaty reached in 1855, called the Treaty of Detroit, it was clear that there was no intent to create a reservation and that the tribe members who signed the treaty knew this when they signed. This interpretation adopts the position...

