J&J Talc Wasn’t Dusty Enough To Cause Cancer, Jury Told

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- An epidemiologist told a New Jersey jury Thursday that four people claiming asbestos from Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder caused their mesothelioma weren’t exposed to enough of it to link their terminal disease to the product, pointing to studies showing not even talc miners working in "high concentrations" of the dust developed the ailment. Taking the witness stand in the New Brunswick courtroom of Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi, Gregory B. Diette of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine cited research showing a link between the “high concentration” of dust in the Vermont and Italy mines that serve as the...

