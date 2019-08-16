Sterigenics Emissions Suits Kicked Back To Ill. State Court

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has kicked back to state court a host of lawsuits claiming that sterilization company Sterigenics emitted cancer-causing chemicals from a local facility, finding that the cases focus on state law rather than federal law. U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer on Thursday granted a request to send back to state court 11 lawsuits from Illinois residents who claim they developed cancer because of emissions from Sterigenics U.S. LLC’s Willowbrook facility, finding that the “plaintiffs' claims can succeed without reference to any federal statute.” The judge found that the defendants failed to point to any federal regulation or...

