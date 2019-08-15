Faye Dunaway Belittled Gay Assistant, Then Fired Him: Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Actress Faye Dunaway demeaned her assistant's sexuality, calling him "a little homosexual boy," yelled at him for not washing her dishes, and ultimately fired him when he complained, according to a discrimination and retaliation complaint filed Thursday in New York state court. Michael Rocha, who was hired to work as Dunaway's assistant while she starred in the Broadway play "Tea at Five," says in his complaint that Dunaway would frequently launch into abusive tirades and discriminate against him for being gay. Dunaway was fired from the production in July, after allegedly slapping a crew member and verbally abusing the production team, according...

