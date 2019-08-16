Unpacking The OFCCP's Proposed Audit Compliance Letters

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- In March 2019, the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs posted its corporate scheduling announcement list, or CSAL, announcing locations selected for audit in 2019. Included in this round of audits were new Section 503 focused reviews and compliance checks. The OFCCP had previously received approval for the scheduling letters for these reviews. Yet, in April 2019, before any scheduling letters were even sent, the OFCCP published four new scheduling letters for public comment — one each for establishment reviews, compliance checks and focused reviews on disability, or Section 503, and veteran, or VEVRAA, compliance. The notice and comment period closed for...

