Luxury Theater Chain iPic Eyes October Auction

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Luxury dine-in theater chain IPic is asking a Delaware bankruptcy court to approve guidelines for an auction of its assets set for October, as it negotiates with potential buyers or sponsors for a reorganization plan. In a motion filed Thursday, iPic-Gold Class Entertainment LLC laid out a proposed procedure for securing a buyer for its assets and asked the court to approve an Oct. 11 deadline for bids. According to the motion, iPic intends to designate a stalking horse bidder by Oct. 4. The auction is set for Oct. 17. IPic said in court filings that while it was unable to support...

