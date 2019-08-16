Charter Hall Reveals AU$700M Partnership With Telstra

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT) -- Australian real estate and private investment firm Charter Hall Group on Friday announced a AU$700 million ($474.4 million) partnership that will manage 37 properties on behalf of Melbourne-headquarters telecommunications giant Telstra Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Charter Hall will inject AU$76 million for a 21.8% interest in a portfolio of 37 Telco Exchange assets that are leased to Telstra Corp. Ltd., according to a statement. The partnership will be managed by Charter Hall and 50% owned by an entity called Charter Hall Long WALE REIT. Additionally, an unidentified “wholesale capital partner” will own a 28.2% interest in the partnership....

