2 S. Korean Steel Cos. Escape US Duties In Subsidy Case

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce declined Friday to impose duties on Hyundai Steel Co. and another South Korean steel producer, finding the subsidies they received from their government for some steel plates in 2017 were too low to warrant tariffs. The department's International Trade Administration published the final results of a review that determined Hyundai Steel and Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd. took subsidies for their hot-rolled carbon-quality steel plates during 2017, but that the benefits were de minimis, or too small to warrant duties, according to a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday. The ITA...

