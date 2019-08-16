Curo Says Investors Can't Show It Hid Regulatory Risks

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Online lender Curo urged a Kansas federal judge to throw out a proposed class action accusing it of concealing the impact of regulatory changes on its rollout of new products in Canada, contending that shareholders are pleading “fraud by hindsight.” Curo Group Holdings Corp., which offers short-term loans online, said in its dismissal bid Thursday that it consistently disclosed regulatory risks it knew about at the time, as well as any existing effect on its earnings. “The failure to proffer well-pleaded allegations that a challenged statement was misleading at the time it was made — and not merely on account of...

