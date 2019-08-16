Health Clinics Fight Rule Penalizing Immigrants On Public Aid

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Health clinics and community groups fought Friday to strike down a new policy penalizing legal immigrants who rely on public benefits, claiming not only that the rule is unconstitutional, but also that the Cabinet official who approved it was illegally appointed. Joining the dog pile of litigation contesting the Trump administration’s so-called “public charge” regulation, the National Immigration Law Center and other legal advocates urged a California federal court to stop the policy — set to take effect Oct. 15 — in its tracks. The advocacy groups argued that the rule discriminates against immigrants of color and will jeopardize public health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS