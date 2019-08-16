Alibaba Co-Founder Buys Barclays Center, Brooklyn Nets

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, guided by Hogan Lovells, has agreed to sell the Barclays Center and his controlling stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba Group co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai, reportedly for about $3.5 billion, the arena’s operator BSE Global said Friday. The deal comes after Tsai previously bought a 49% stake in the NBA team in April 2018. As part of Tsai’s earlier deal, the Alibaba executive had the option to buy more shares in 2021. As a result of the deal for the remaining 51% stake, Tsai will be the Nets’ sole investor, BSE...

