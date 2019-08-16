Feds Must Answer Extradition Question In Gas Kickback Case

Law360, Houston (August 16, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday gave the government 30 days to give the court evidence supporting its argument that it could not have extradited a Lebanese national, who is also a U.S. citizen, in a kickback case in which the government is defending a 10-year delay in unsealing an indictment against him. The hearing Friday before U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison was to decide whether the court should dismiss the indictment against Samir Khoury, a former consultant to Halliburton subsidiary KBR Inc., who prosecutors allege orchestrated a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme for lucrative foreign natural gas projects. In April, Khoury...

