4 States, DC Challenge Trump Immigration Rule On Public Aid

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Four states and the District of Columbia on Friday challenged the Trump administration’s new rule making it harder for immigrants who rely on public assistance programs to obtain green cards, adding to a flurry of lawsuits opposing the move nationwide. Asking a California federal court to block the rule before it goes into effect, California; Maine; Pennsylvania; Oregon; and Washington, D.C., argue that the rule violates the constitutional principle of equal protection under the laws, runs afoul of administrative law and eschews states’ rights to protect their own residents. The states accuse the administration of seeking to target nonwhite immigrants based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS