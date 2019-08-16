Ill. State Sen. Pleads Not Guilty To Salary Fraud Allegations

Law360, Chicago (August 16, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state senator told a federal judge Friday that he is not guilty of charges alleging he received a salary and benefits from a labor union, but did little to no work in his position as an organizer. Sen. Thomas Cullerton, D-Villa Park, entered the plea during his first appearance since federal prosecutors slapped him with 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and one count of making false statements in a health care matter. Each count carries a maximum possible penalty of five years in prison and three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS