Fla. Judges In Ethical Hot Water For Backing Contract Hopeful

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Five Florida judges acted inappropriately and violated the state’s judicial conduct code when they signed a letter urging a state agency to choose a private company for a $500 million contract to service children in the state, an investigative panel of the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission found. The judges who serve on the 11th Circuit Unified Children’s Court violated the Florida Code of Judicial Conduct by urging the Florida Department of Children and Families in September to select Our Kids Inc. as the recipient of a five-year, $500 million contract, according to a notice of formal charges filed Thursday with the...

