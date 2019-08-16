Retired Judge Defends Ex-Colleague Accused Of Misconduct

Law360, Los Angeles (August 16, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A retired California appellate judge testified Friday that he never witnessed any sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior by his former colleague Justice Jeffrey Johnson, but conceded that if he had heard his ex-colleague sling a misogynistic insult at fellow judges, "I would have ignored it." Retired Justice Robert Mallano, the former Division One presiding justice of California's Second District Court of Appeal, said during Justice Johnson's misconduct hearing in Los Angeles that he had never heard the judge say anything untoward or lewd about any of his colleagues and had never seen or heard Justice Johnson engage in any kind...

