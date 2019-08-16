How New Bill Boosts Renewable Projects On Federal Lands

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT) -- If passed by Congress, a new bipartisan bill is expected to slash permitting delays for renewables projects across the U.S. H.R. 3794, the Public Land Renewable Energy Development Act, or PLREDA, was introduced by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., in July, and aims to create a dedicated office allowing federal land management agencies to streamline permitting on renewable power projects in wind, solar and geothermal energy development. What Changes Could the Renewables Industry See? The bill’s endgame is to cut the time it takes agencies to conduct environmental reviews on renewables projects planned on federal lands. Those who work across the energy...

