Safeway's $1.45M PAGA Deal Over Pay Stubs Gets Initial OK

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (August 16, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A California judge preliminarily approved on Friday Safeway Inc.'s $1.45 million deal that would resolve putative class claims brought under the Private Attorneys General Act on behalf of 35,000 Golden State workers that the supermarket chain provided them with inaccurate pay stubs. Alameda Superior Court Judge Winifred Smith adopted her tentative ruling approving the deal after no one contested it during a hearing in Oakland, California, on Friday. If granted final approval, the proposed settlement would resolve a lawsuit that former Safeway employee Linda Altamirano filed in March 2017 on behalf of non-exempt hourly workers. The suit alleges Safeway failed to report workers'...

