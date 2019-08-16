Lawmakers Back $8B Fighter Jet Sale To Taiwan

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers praised the Trump administration Friday for approving an $8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, saying the move would help to counter increasingly aggressive military actions by China. Although the administration did not formally confirm the deal Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tacitly confirmed in a statement that Congress had been given an informal notification of the pending $8 billion sale of "several dozen" F-16s, applauding the move. "I have long called for the United States to transfer F-16s to Taiwan and bolster their defense capabilities, and I commend President [Donald] Trump for acting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS