Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, MetLife, John Buck

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group LP has paid $56 million for a portfolio of industrial properties near Miami International Airport, The Real Deal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 3208 and 3108 N.W. 72nd Ave., which have a combined 367,848 square feet, and the seller is an entity affiliated with investor Haim Yehezkel, according to the report. MetLife Investment Management has loaned $105 million to a real estate investment trust affiliated with KBS for a property in downtown Salt Lake City, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The loan is for 222 S. Main St., which has 461,000 square feet of office space and...

