Billy Casper Golf Co. Suit Seeks To Recoup Management Fee

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Billy Casper Golf LLC sued the owners of a Pennsylvania golf course and country club Friday, saying the course owes it nearly $125,000 after failing to pay Billy Casper Golf for managing the course.

In a complaint filed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Billy Casper Golf, named after the late PGA Tour winner, claims RG Services LLC contracted with it in June 2016 and agreed that Billy Casper Golf would manage the golf course at Regents Glen Country Club in York, Pennsylvania, while RG Services would pay a base management fee as well as travel and operating expenses.

According to...

