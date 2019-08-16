Md. High Court Tosses $3.7M Jury Award In Suit Against EMTs

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Maryland's highest court on Friday found that Baltimore emergency medical technicians who provided care for a heart attack patient who later died were not grossly negligent and are afforded immunity under state law, effectively tossing a jury's $3.7 million award. A split Court of Appeals overturned a lower court's decision to reinstate the jury verdict in a suit accusing Baltimore City Fire Department EMTs Joseph Stracke and Stephanie Cisneros of failing to give proper emergency treatment to Kerry Butler, who was suffering from a heart attack but was thought to have heartburn despite his complaint of chest pain. Butler lost consciousness...

