Taxation With Representation: Shearman, Cleary, Wachtell

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, CBS and Viacom announce plans for a $30.5 billion merger, Presidio Inc. goes private in a $1.3 billion deal, and CIT Group snaps up Mutual of Omaha Bank for $1 billion. The $30.5B CBS-Viacom Merger CBS and Viacom on Tuesday revealed plans for a $30.5 billion merger that will create a single media and entertainment giant with more than $28 billion in combined revenue, in a deal steered by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Shearman & Sterling LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. The Shearman team included...

