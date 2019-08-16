Hershey Says It Can Beat Twizzlers Health Effect Suit

Law360, New York (August 16, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Hershey Co. can prove that its black licorice-flavored Twizzlers didn't cause the heart condition of a New York City man who ate hundreds of pounds of the candy, counsel for the $33 billion Pennsylvania snack giant told a Manhattan federal judge Friday. The back-and-forth in the unique product liability case took place before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, who set a Nov. 1 date for a status report in plaintiff David Goldberg's damages suit alleging his go-to candy gave him permanent atrial fibrillation — or irregular heartbeat. Goldberg, who is in his mid-70s, alleges he suffers from the health issue...

