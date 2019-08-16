Guardian Healthcare Pays $2M To End Medicaid Fraud Claims

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Boston-based home health company Guardian Healthcare LLC has agreed to pay $1.95 million to resolve allegations it billed Massachusetts' Medicaid program for services rendered to patients without first receiving proper clearance, the state's attorney general's office said on Thursday. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the out-of-court settlement applies to Guardian Healthcare LLC, a Boston-headquartered provider of home care and home health services. According to the attorney general's office, Guardian's deal resolves allegations that it submitted claims to MassHealth, the Massachusetts Medicaid program, without first receiving authorization from a physician that the services listed in the claims were "medically necessary." "Home health...

