9th Circ. Narrows Nationwide Block On Asylum Restrictions

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Friday narrowed a lower court’s nationwide block on the Trump administration’s policy of denying asylum claims from migrants entering through a country other than their own, reinstating the policy in states outside the circuit. A group of people wait along the border in Tijuana, Mexico, on July 16 to apply for asylum in the U.S. The Ninth Circuit’s Friday ruling allows the Trump administration to enforce new asylum restrictions in states outside the circuit’s jurisdiction. (AP) The judges found that U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar went too far when he ordered a nationwide block on...

