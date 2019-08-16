Fed. Circ. Is Asked To Shackle Trump's Tariff Power

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The libertarian Cato Institute and a walnut farm have backed a challenge to the constitutionality of the Cold War-era statute the Trump administration has used to set national security tariffs, saying the law is an improper abdication of congressional authority over trade. The D.C.-based think tank and Basrai Farms, which grows walnuts and prunes in northern California, urged the Federal Circuit in separate amicus briefs Friday to rule in favor of a group of steel importers trying to wipe out Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act, which empowers the president to restrict imports deemed a security threat. Cato said...

