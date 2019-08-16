Toxic Supplement Suit Lacks Proof, Vitamin Shoppe Says

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- An amended Illinois federal lawsuit claiming The Vitamin Shoppe sells a male supplement with harmful toxins should be permanently axed because it still lacks allegations concerning any unsafe ingredient levels and their connection to the consumer's medical problems, the New Jersey-based retailer said Friday. Even considering consumer Harvey Mahler elected to amend and then filed a complaint nearly twice the size of his initial filing, his product liability suit still "contains the same conclusions and speculation" that do not meet pleading standards, Vitamin Shoppe Industries Inc. argued. Mahler's suit alleges he purchased two bottles of "The Vitamin Shoppe One Daily Men's 50+"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS