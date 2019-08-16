Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOI, Lessee Fight DC Circ. Appeal Over Mont. Lease

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and an oil and gas lessee told the D.C. Circuit on Thursday not to upset a decision directing the reinstatement of a Montana lease, with the agency saying the appeal is moot because the government complied with the order.

The agency and W.A. Moncrief Jr. of Texas-based Moncrief Oil lodged separate briefs challenging an appeal by environmental and tribal groups opposing a D.C. federal court’s September order instructing the DOI to reinstate the lease after deeming the cancellation arbitrary and capricious.

The DOI explained that it didn’t fight U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon’s ruling, choosing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®