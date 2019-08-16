DOI, Lessee Fight DC Circ. Appeal Over Mont. Lease

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and an oil and gas lessee told the D.C. Circuit on Thursday not to upset a decision directing the reinstatement of a Montana lease, with the agency saying the appeal is moot because the government complied with the order. The agency and W.A. Moncrief Jr. of Texas-based Moncrief Oil lodged separate briefs challenging an appeal by environmental and tribal groups opposing a D.C. federal court’s September order instructing the DOI to reinstate the lease after deeming the cancellation arbitrary and capricious. The DOI explained that it didn’t fight U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon’s ruling, choosing...

