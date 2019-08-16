BMO Capital To Pay $4M To Settle ADR Mishandling Claims

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- BMO Capital will pay nearly $4 million to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it mishandled "pre-released" American depositary receipts, and Cantor Fitzgerald will pay roughly $647,000 to settle similar allegations, the agency said Friday. The SEC accused BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. of inadequate oversight of their securities lending practices, resulting in allegedly improper transactions. The two companies received prereleased American depositary receipts from brokers when they should have known the transactions weren't backed by foreign shares as required, the SEC's order said. Both companies reached settlements without admitting fault. The two deals are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS