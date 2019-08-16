Subpoenas Approved For Last Two Relativity Execs

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Friday approved subpoenas for the last two ex-officers of defunct movie studio Relativity Media that the company's liquidation trustee was seeking to depose for his probe into alleged corporate mismanagement. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles issued orders authorizing Relativity trustee David Mack to examine and subpoena documents from former CEO and board Chairman Ryan Kavanaugh and former Managing Director Carol Genis, over Kavanaugh's objections. Relativity filed for bankruptcy in May 2018 with more than $260 million worth of secured debt, much of which was created when the company restructured in bankruptcy two years before but then...

