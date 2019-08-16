Plutonium Surprise Not End Of Legal Fight, Nev. Says

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Nevada said its fight against a "secret plutonium shipment" will not stop after the Ninth Circuit ruled that the state's effort to halt the federal government from shipping the hazardous substance to a U.S. Department of Energy site in Nevada was moot because, well, the plutonium had already arrived. Nevada hadn't known that the shipment had arrived ahead of its bid to stop it and the state isn't happy, it said Thursday. It wants the lower court to lift the stay in the case so Nevada can amend its complaint and fight to have the plutonium removed from the Energy Department's...

