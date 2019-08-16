Kraft Says CFTC Press Release Broke $16M Wheat Suit Deal

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Kraft Foods Group Inc. and Mondelez Global LLC urged an Illinois federal judge Friday to impose sanctions against the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, arguing that the agency violated their $16 million deal in a wheat price manipulation suit by making public statements about the deal. In a heavily redacted filing, Kraft and Mondelez claim that the agreement only allowed the parties to refer to the terms of the settlement and public documents filed in the case. But the companies claim that on Thursday, the CFTC made a slew of statements that disregarded this clause, leading to imbalanced coverage of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS