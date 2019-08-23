UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 23, 2019, 5:23 PM BST) -- The past week has seen a Swiss oil distributor sue Barclays for fraud, a French fintech sue a British bank it partners with and several shipping companies take on Allianz, Axa and other insurers. Here, Law360 looks at these and other claims in the U.K. Financial Services Business Mortgage Finance 6 PLC v. Roundstone Technologies Ltd. Business Mortgage Finance, which issues mortgage-backed securities, sued IT company Roundstone on Aug. 22. Business Mortgage Finance is represented by Simmons & Simmons LLP. The case is Business Mortgage Finance 6 PLC v. Roundstone Technologies Ltd., case number FL-2019-000013, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS