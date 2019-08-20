Del. Court Guts Insurance Suit Over $43M Skyscraper Deal

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Monday sank most of the claims the owner of a Detroit skyscraper leveled against its insurer for allegedly not fixing a legal discrepancy that led to a failed agreement to sell the building, saying its claims of bad faith and demands for punitive damages are barred under Michigan law. Buhl Building LLC claimed its insurer, Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co. failed to timely address and resolve a discrepancy between the way the 27-story office tower property was described in the Wayne County Register of Deeds and the insurance policy versus how it was described in the county’s tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS