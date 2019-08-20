ViSalus, Consumers Brawl Over Decert. Bid In Robocall Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- ViSalus Inc. and a consumer class fighting a high-stakes robocall lawsuit are escalating their feud over whether an Oregon federal judge should dismantle the class after the Federal Communications Commission retroactively waived violations for many of the unwanted marketing calls that triggered the legal action. In dueling court filings since Friday, the health supplement marketer has fought to keep its bid to decertify the class alive, while the plaintiff has not only tried to block that move, but sought partial judgment against ViSalus for thousands of calls to which the FCC waiver does not apply. The outcome is critical for both...

