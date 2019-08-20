Pa. Justices Say State Has Final Say Over Utility Lines

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission has the exclusive right to regulate power lines and pipelines within the state, and that authority preempted the city of Lancaster’s effort to inspect and charge fees for utilities in city-owned rights of way, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday. The unanimous opinion from the state’s highest court said the PUC and the Public Utility Code that created it must overrule local ordinances like Lancaster’s in order to create uniformity of regulations across the state, which is what lawmakers intended when they wrote the utility code and its predecessors. Letting Lancaster or other municipalities add regulations...

