Calif. Judge Under Investigation Is Tough, But Fair, Panel Told

Law360, Los Angeles (August 20, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A parade of attorneys and judges who worked with California appellate Justice Jeffrey Johnson told a Commission on Judicial Performance panel Tuesday that he could be tough in his questioning from the bench but always treated people with dignity and respect. Several attorneys who work with Justice Johnson on California’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to the Judicial Council about its efforts to implement statewide courthouse construction projects, testified during the misconduct hearing that when the judge listened to presentations from court staff asking for funding, he asked aggressive questions, but was never demeaning. Justice Brad Hill, the presiding justice...

