PTAB Takes On Sirius Case Despite Fee-Processing Delay

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed Monday to take on Sirius XM Radio’s challenge to a satellite signal patent owned by a German research organization, rejecting arguments that the petition should be denied because the broadcaster's review fees were processed too late. In a decision instituting inter partes review, the PTAB rejected the Fraunhofer Society's argument that Sirius’ challenge should be thrown out because the $42,500 payment due alongside the review request wasn’t processed until the day after the statutory deadline. The panel refused to shut down the dispute over the delay, finding Sirius had essentially made the payment before the...

