H-2A Visas For Guatemalans May Depend On Asylum Deal

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration may restrict Guatemalans' access to farm worker visas if efforts to carry out an asylum deal with the Central American country fall through, acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said Thursday. Speaking at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, an Austin-based conservative think tank, Cuccinelli said that he is optimistic that the two countries will be able to put in place an “asylum cooperation agreement” to push asylum seekers at the U.S. border into Guatemala to make their claims for protection. However, if Guatemala “doesn’t cooperate,” Cuccinelli said, it is “entirely within the secretary’s discretion to...

