Hinshaw Nabs LeClairRyan Consumer Finance Atty In LA

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has snagged a LeClairRyan consumer financial services attorney with more than a decade of experience litigating consumer finance disputes in defense of leading financial institutions and corporations. Jennifer L. Gray joins Hinshaw's consumer financial services practice as a partner at its downtown Los Angeles office, where she will use her expertise to defend financial companies in consumer finance class actions, the firm announced Aug. 20. Gray spent a year and a half at LeClairRyan, which announced its intention to close earlier this month. Gray told Law360 on Thursday that Hinshaw's robust consumer finance practice and prowess to handle some...

