Trump Revises Nuclear-Powered Spaceflight Policy

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday released new guidelines for the use of nuclear power for spaceflight, intended to aid both NASA's push toward Mars and commercial space missions, according to the White House. The new National Security Presidential Memorandum updates and clarifies the interagency safety review and launch process for spacecraft that use nuclear propulsion systems, last updated in 2010, the White House said in a statement. It is intended to allow both the government and private sector to "safely and effectively use space nuclear systems to power space discovery and exploration," according to the White House. "Space nuclear systems enable the...

