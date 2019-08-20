Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Herbicide Co. To Pay $2.5M To Settle False Ad Claims

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- United Industries Corp. agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a proposed class action over the company's alleged false claims over the amount of herbicide that could be made from bottles of its concentrate, court records show.

According to a motion for preliminary approval of the deal, the parties said individuals would be able to file claims that could provide them with up to $25. The company also will need to comply with certain labeling regulations by mid-2020.

"The settling parties' proposed settlement is exceedingly fair," the plaintiffs told a California federal court in the motion to approve the agreement. "First,...

