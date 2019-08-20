College's Actions Created Duty To Athletes, Pa. Justices Say

Law360 (August 20, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Lackawanna College left itself open to claims from two would-be football players by taking it upon itself to provide athletic trainers, who the two players claim were grossly unqualified, at the team’s tryouts. The justices ruled 5-to-2 that Lackawanna College had assumed a duty of care for the well-being of Augustus Feleccia and Justin Resch, who filed suit after being injured during a tryout in March 2010, by creating clear expectations among participants that they would be cared for by qualified medical personnel. The high court pointed specifically to consent forms that players...

